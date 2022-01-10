Falcoholic Podcast: Atlanta finishes 2021 season with 7 wins and a top-10 draft pick

The Falcons first season under head coach Arthur Smith came to a close in Atlanta in ugly fashion. The team lost 30-20 to their hated rival and couldn’t firmly knock the Saints out of the playoffs (though the 49ers took care of that later). The team also couldn’t get things going enough to break other records, but they did secure the #8 pick in the upcoming draft, which should help.

Evan and I discuss this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

Matt Ryan’s 4000 yard streak coming to an end, but his final TD keeping his 20TD/season streak alive and also putting him past Eli Manning on the all-time list

The limited day for Kyle Pitts and his inability to break Mike Ditka’s single season receiving record for a tight end

The disappearance of Cordarelle Patterson in this game and in the last several games

The Falcons defense finishing with just 18 sacks for the entire year

The underappreciated special teams, including guys like Younghoe Koo, Thomas Morstead and Avery Williams

So much more

