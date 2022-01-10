Falcons vs. Saints: who was the MVP for Atlanta?

When you lose to the Saints at home 30-20, forgive me but I’m not going to be in a real celebratory mood. Yes, the team maintains a top-10 pick and a slightly easier 2022 schedule, but ... it’s the Saints. So, here are the players who get a pat on the head for the game from me. Let me know if you feel the same.

Younghoe Koo

What can you say about the kicker that hasn’t been said already? He’s been incredibly reliable and punched in two more on Sunday, including one from 54. On top of it all, he nearly killed a man on a kickoff return, showing that his energy also translates to on-field murder.

Foye Oluokun

He led the team in tackles with 13 and has finished the season with 192 tackles, which is the 7th most in a single season in NFL history. He is a free agent this year, but the team really needs to make a critical decision about which linebacker they want to build around: Foye or Deion Jones. I know who my answer would be.

Russell Gage

The de factor WR1 for the team had a rough start to the season. He goose-egged several games and was a drop machine in others. While he still struggled with some inexplicable drops, his finish to the season was far better than we could expect, and he regularly served as the team’s top target. Gage led the team with 9 receptions on 13 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown. He may have played his way into a bigger contract, though it may be with another team.

Matt Ryan

Don’t get me wrong - it wasn’t a great game from the franchise QB. Yet, he somehow managed to pass Eli Manning on the all time TD list and kept his 20 TD per season streak alive as well.

