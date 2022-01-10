Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Jan. 10

That’s a wrap on the 2021 Falcons season, folks. Unfortunately it ended with a drubbing at the hands of the Saints, but they still missed the playoffs courtesy of Kyle Shanahan’s squad.

Here’s Falcoholinks to start your week.

Falcons-Saints recap

Atlanta was manhandled at home by New Orleans, ending their season with a 30-20 loss — thankfully Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers came through with an overtime win over the Rams to keep the Saints out of the playoffs. We all had this one tabbed as a win — because ... faith — but that was not borne out.

As the result of the loss, Atlanta’s all-time lead in the Hate Week series moves to 54-52 — advantage Falcons.

Injuries

It was quite the frustrating affair against the Saints, and adding injury to insult was the departure of running back Mike Davis due to a rib injury in the fourth quarter.

Come forth, offseason.

Report: Falcons planning to keep Matt Ryan in 2022

Matt Ryan’s future with the Atlanta Falcons has been a focus of many a debate for the last couple of seasons, and that will certainly extend into the offseason ahead. For those who are on the Ditch-Matt-Ryan Train, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen’s latest report throws some cold water on the idea that another quarterback will be under center next season.

Ryan, entering his 15th year in the NFL, also moved up the list of the league’s passing touchdown leaders, passing Eli Manning to sit at 9th all time.

The Falcoholic Live Postgame Show

The final Falcoholic Live of the 2021 NFL season landed last night, and it’s available in its entirety for your viewing pleasure right here.