Everything you need to know about Falcons training camp in 2022

The past two years have been different from anything we’ve ever experienced as a nation and as sports fans. COVID dominated the news cycle, in-person events were disrupted, and everything changed.

Despite the fact that the pandemic continues, life has pretty much gotten back to normal in the United States. With that normalcy comes opportunities to watch the Falcons in person during training camp.

The team announced it will hold 12 open training camp practices at IBM Performance Field at the team’s training facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., and one open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below is that schedule:

Friday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. (Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars)

Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. (Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars)

Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy Falcons training camp this summer.

Georgia summers are very hot and very humid. Be prepared.

When I tell you I’ve never been hotter in my life than I’ve been at Falcons training camp over the years, it’s not hyperbole. Staying hydrated under that Georgia sun is work, and this has already been a hot summer.

The Falcons will have food trucks and concessions (with $1 items!) available for fans to enjoy during open practices in Flowery Branch. Take advantage of that and drink as much water and/or Gatorade as you can. Wear cool, comfortable clothes and make sure you bring a hat or sunglasses and some sunscreen. If you have one of those little fan misters, this is the time to figure out where you’ve stashed it, because that’ll come in handy. If you need to refresh your game day gear, the team will have merchandise for sale on site as well.

Get your tickets ASAP

We’ve all missed being out in the world actually doing things. I expect the turnout to be pretty phenomenal for the open practices this year for that reason. Tickets for the open practices in Flowery Branch are free and they’re available via this link. Tickets for the open practice at the Benz are $5 each, and you can buy those here. All proceeds benefit Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs.

Get there early and stake out a good spot on the hill

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for the open practices in Flowery Branch. I like to sit about halfway up the hill, so I’m not too far from the field, but have enough height that I can actually see what’s happening. You’ll want to bring folding lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on (at least you will if you’re like me and absolutely cannot stand sitting directly on grass because you’re very allergic). You might want to bring along an umbrella, too, to give yourself some shade when needed.

What to look for during camp

This is a little tricky, because almost nothing is done at game speed and very little contact is permitted. But you will be able to keep an eye on things like who’s getting first-team reps at various positions, how the rookies are getting up to speed, the chemistry the team is developing, and how the new coaching staff interacts with and teaches players. That’s all valuable, even if you won’t see any position battle winners declared mid-camp.

Arthur Blank and Terry Fontenot will speak following the July 30 practice

So plan to attend this one if you want to hear what the team’s head coach and GM have to say about the upcoming season!

What else do you want to know about Falcons training camp? Ask your questions in the comments.