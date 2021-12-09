Falcons injury report: Richie Grant, two others limited on Thursday

Thursday is upon us as we inch closer to this weekend’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, we received a first look at the health status for both teams, as the Falcons had four players sidelined. On Thursday, the injury report certainly improved compared to the previous day.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle)

CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring)

S Richie Grant (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Lee Smith (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

DT DaQuan Jones (not injury related)

G Michael Jordan (hamstring)

G John Miller (ankle)

Some good news for the Falcons on Thursday, as everyone listed on Wednesday’s injury report was upgraded. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Fabian Moreau and Richie Grant all went from non-participants to limited participation on Thursday, so their odds of playing this Sunday are improving. Jonathan Bullard, who was limited on Wednesday, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and should suit up against the Panthers this weekend.

Additionally, tight end Lee Smith received a rest day on Thursday and did not practice. Hayden Hurst, who has been designated to return from injured reserve, practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday, although it’s currently unclear if he will play this weekend. The Falcons can activate Hurst at any time prior to Sundays game, which I believe will happen.

The Panthers injury report remains unchanged from Wednesday. We’ll get a better idea of their injuries when designations are handed out following Friday’s practice.