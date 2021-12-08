Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau, three others absent from practice on Wednesday

A new week is underway, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Carolina Panthers, their second meeting this season. On Wednesday, we got a first look at the health of both teams, and the Falcons had four players held out of practice.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle)

CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring)

S Richie Grant (ankle)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

DT DaQuan Jones (not injury related)

G Michael Jordan (hamstring)

G John Miller (ankle)

It’s a pretty heaving injury report for the Falcons to start the week as four players were sidelined. Cordarrelle Patterson, however, was absent from practice due to a well-deserved rest day. Fabian Moreau, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Richie Grant will all be names we monitor over the next few days as they all missed practice on Wednesday. Arthur Smith said that those three are considered day-to-day.

There was some good news for the Falcons as Jonathan Bullard was limited after dealing with an ankle injury which has caused him to miss some time. Additionally, Hayden Hurst could return as soon as this weekend after being on injured reserve for three weeks.

Looking at the Panthers, they were without three players on Wednesday. DaQuan Jones was absent from practice but it was not due to injury. Also, two of their offensive lineman were held out of practice due to their respective injuries.