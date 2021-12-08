Falcons vs Bucs recap & Week 14 preview: The Falcoholic Live, Ep169

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 169 (nice) of The Falcoholic Live! On tonight’s show, we’ll recap the Atlanta Falcons’ 30-17 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A rough offensive showing was complemented by a pretty solid defensive performance, including a very memorable thicc-six by DT Marlon Davidson. Later in the show, we’ll preview Week 14’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers—a team that looks very different from the previous matchup.

