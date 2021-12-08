Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 8

You’ve made it to Wednesday, and for that, we’ve got a fresh set of Falcoholinks for you.

Mike Davis is Atlanta’s nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Falcons running back Mike Davis, an Atlanta native and Stephenson High School alum, was thrilled to be back in Atlanta when the Falcons signed him in the spring. Since then, he’s done a lot for the city’s youth with The Mike Davis Foundation of Hope.

For his good works off the field, Davis is Atlanta’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Midweek moves

A few midweek moves ahead of Sunday’s divisional contest against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons announced that they had signed defensive back Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad, designated tight end Hayden Hurst to return to practice, and released corner Chris Williamson and OL Rick Leonard.

Snap counts & depth chart

No real surprises from the snap counts in Atlanta’s loss against Tampa Bay. There’s still a rotation at center on the offensive line, and we’ll see if that changes with Drew Dalman’s miscues on Sunday.

No notable shifts on the depth chart either, save for the inclusion of defensive lineman Steven Means.