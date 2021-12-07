Falcons depth chart: Week 14

Week 14 is here as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons faced Carolina in Week 2, where they ultimately fell 13-19 at home. On Tuesday, we received a look at the updated depth chart for Sunday’s game which has minimal changes.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts

TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

As mentioned, there were very few changes made to the depth chart this week. The most notable is that Steven Means, who played this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is officially back on the depth chart after missing time due to injury. Parker Hesse, who was a depth tight end, has been removed from the depth chart after being cut in a series of moves the team made on Monday. This likely hints that Hayden Hurst is nearing a return from injured reserve.

There is at least one interesting change. Jason Spriggs is no longer backing up Kaleb McGary at right tackle, and while we’re not sure why, Colby Gossett slides into the backup role. The Falcons have flirted with using him at tackle, and we’ll see what happens if he gets into any games coming up. Also, Cordarrelle Patterson is no longer listed as a depth safety on defense. It’s unclear why they listed him only to remove him a week later, perhaps for humor, but he’s now specifically on offense and special teams.