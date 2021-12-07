Mike Davis named Falcons nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

It was evident how happy Mike Davis was to be back in Atlanta when he signed a two-year deal with the Falcons this offseason, and it wasn’t long before he put his Mike Davis Foundation of Hope to work in the city.

For that work, Davis has been honored as the Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, an honor that clearly means a lot to him.

What a moment @MikeDavisRB was told he was our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his high school coach. pic.twitter.com/8K3yrxfURb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 7, 2021

Davis, who went to Stephenson High School, has focused on giving back to youth in the community. Per the team’s story:

Since signing with his hometown team this spring, Davis has dedicated his time and resources to support youth in the city of Atlanta. Through his foundation, The Mike Davis Foundation of Hope, the Atlanta native hosted events including a free youth football camp for more than 200 kids on the Westside of Atlanta this summer and a back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need to ensure they were prepared for the school year, among others.

Last year’s nominee was Grady Jarrett, who has been giving back to the city since he joined the Falcons back in 2015. Atlanta has been fortunate over the years to have a number of players who freely give of their time and money for worthwhile causes around the city and Georgia more generally, and big kudos go to Davis for embracing that tradition and doing such worthwhile work.

Coming off arguably his most productive game as a Falcon, Davis will spend the rest of the season trying to help keep this suddenly rolling Falcons rushing attack on track, and then he’ll find out if he’s the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year at the end of it.