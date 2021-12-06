Falcons open as 3-point underdogs against the Panthers

Fresh off of a 30-17 divisional loss against the Buccanneers, the Falcons head north-ish to take on another NFC South foe in the Carolina Panthers. Both teams carry a 5-7 record into this one, eager to try and make some noise and sneak into the NFC playoff picture.

When things have been so chaotic and sloppy, it’s unsurprising that bookmakers don’t have much to go on once they release the opening line for a game. As such, the Falcons get the road team treatment as they enter the Panthers game as three-point underdogs.

Even though Carolina was idle during Week 14, there was a lot going on with the franchise.

The Panthers enjoyed their bye week by firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady, so it’s safe to say things are not going swimmingly in the Carolinas. They carry a two-game losing streak into this one.

Atlanta’s defense looked downright dreadful against the Bucs, who game-planned them perfectly, exposing their weaknesses in the secondary and glaring lack of pass rush.

The Falcons are used to the underdog tag this season, and that theme continues as they take on the Panthers this Sunday.

