Falcoholic podcast: Atlanta shoots themselves in the foot repeatedly in loss

Somehow, the Falcons loss at home to Tampa Bay and are still not eliminated from the playoffs. In an NFC that just saw the Lions beat the Vikings, anything is possible and Atlanta is still in the mix, no matter whether it’s deserved or not.

As for that loss, Evan and I recap it on the latest postgame podcast. Believe it or not, there are some positive takeaways from that ugly performance. Topics discussed:

The impressive first drive by the Falcons and why the running game performing well is a good sign for the remainder of the season

The mixed bag from Russell Gage and how his big performance was offset by a costly fumble

The frustrating comparison of Tom Brady having infinite pockets to pass out of while Matt Ryan was sacked 5 times

The numerous mistakes made on offense and why eliminating just a few would have made for a different looking game

The defense limiting the Bucs running game

Thicc-six!

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | iHeart