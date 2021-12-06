Falcons vs. Bucs: Who was the MVP of the game?

How you feel about this game probably depends on the expectations you had coming in. If, like me, you felt Atlanta would be outclassed and beat up, this was a better performance than expected. If you had any hope for a win then you’re probably feeling differently. Sometimes finding an MVP is less about the stats and performance and more about how they made you feel. Here are my candidates coming out of that Falcons loss.

Marlon Davidson

If you’re a defensive lineman and you have a largely quiet game, but you pick off Tom Brady and return it for a touchdown, you are at the top of this list full stop. All hail the thicc-six and the most entertaining play of the day!

Cordarelle Patterson

Patterson eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards during the game, further cementing his position as the best offensive weapons the Falcons have in 2021. His overall game was strong and he was a big part of why the rushing attack looked good for the second week in a row. Cordarelle carried it 13 times for 78 yards and a very healthy 6.0 average, including a long of 39. He added 3 receptions for an additional 18 yards.

Russell Gage

This one is tough. Gage had a very strong day at the office - arguably his best this year. His 11 receptions for 130 yards was the kind of game we’ve needed out of him. However, his fumble later in the game was incredibly costly as well. If the Falcons are going to get things going the rest of the year, he needs to have more games like this one (minus the fumble).

Matt Ryan

After a few games of sub-par play, Ryan had a solid outing. He was pressured repeatedly and his 5 sacks and 11 hits on the day were evidence of that. In spite of that, he completed 30 of 41 passes for 297 yards and a passer rating of 93.2. There were some passes he probably would want to have back, but it was a solid outing that would have looked better were it not for the numerous mistakes made around him.

Your vote