Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Dec. 6

The Falcons again lost at home, falling 30-17 against Tampa Bay. We’ve got notes from that one as well as other news you may have missed in Monday’s edition of Falcoholinks.

Falcons - Bucs recap

Matt Ryan still has not beaten Tom Brady. The Falcons dropped game at home to the Bucs, moving to 5-7 on the year and tied with the Saints and Panthers for third in the NFC South. They kept it a competitive game through the first half and were then held scoreless in the second as Tom Brady picked apart Atlanta’s secondary.

With the loss, the Falcons again find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture.

Injuries

A couple of injuries on the defense, as linebacker Ade Ogundeji limped to the locker room in the fourth quarter, and safety Richie Grant was forced from the game with an ankle injury.

We’ll monitor the status of both players as the week progresses.

Claude Humphrey passes away

A sad weekend for the Atlanta Falcons, as Hall of Famer and Falcons legend Claude Humphrey passed away at 77. Atlanta’s defensive end from 1968-1978, Humphrey holds the unofficial record of most sacks in franchise history with 99.5.

Rest in peace, Claude. Atlanta lost a legend.

Regarding Ridley

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has not been with the team for weeks as he’s taking time away from football to address his mental health. That’s something that should be applauded, as it takes courage to recognize that you’re feeling unwell, and take actionable steps to focus on healing.

On the contractual side of things, we took a look at the CBA to see what the situation may be if Ridley does not suit up for Atlanta again this season.

MONEY

Good news for the currently cash-strapped Atlanta Falcons, as the 2022 cap figure is estimated at $208 million. Should that number hold, the Falcons are in line for an additional $28 million in available cap space.