Linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji limps to locker room during Buccaneers game; questionable to return

Linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji limped off the field early in the 4th quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The specifics of his injury were unclear, but he went down on a punt to Tampa Bay.

Ogundeji quickly made his way to the locker room with a trainer, visibly limping on his way. He was quickly ruled as questionable to return.

Falcons OLB Ade Ogundeji, ankle injury, questionable to return.



He's currently in the locker room. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 5, 2021

Ogundeji is a fifth-round rookie out of Notre Dame. While he only has 1 sack so far this season, he was earning his way into more playing time the further he got into the season. He played along the edge and on special teams.

The Falcons were down 27 to 17 at the time of his injury. The quick move to the locker room indicates he is dealing with a more serious injury. His loss would be felt in the team’s already anemic pass rush, with is desperate for both talent and depth.