Rookie safety Richie Grant leaves game with ankle injury; questionable to return against Bucs

The Falcons have had better luck than the Buccaneers on the injury front. Multiple Tampa players left Sunday’s game. Atlanta’s luck, however, lasted only so long. Richie Grant went down with what the team described as an ankle injury.

Grant fell tot he ground later in the third quarter. Trainers looked at his calf and ankle area. After some testing, Grant jogged off the field. He appeared to be testing his ankle on the sideline and was able to avoid the blue medical tent.

Without Grant, Tom Brady moved effortlessly down the field eventually resulting in a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski. The touchdown put the Buccaneers up 27-17. The Falcons officially announced Grant was questionable to return. The second-round rookie had been earning more playing time, especially today against the Buccaneers.

Stay tuned for updates on Richie Grant. He has been replaced in the lineup by safety Darren Hall.