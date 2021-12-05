Falcons list RB Wayne Gallman, OLB James Vaughters among inactives vs. Buccaneers

With Steven Means back in the fold and Qadree Ollison elevated from the practice squad, Atlanta’s inactives list looks a little bit different this week. We’ll be seeing plenty of Ollison at running back, I’d wager, and again the team will be parking three depth pieces on their defensive line.

With Ollison up, Wayne Gallman will be inactive this week, and James Vaughters will go from being a prominent piece of the rotation at outside linebacker to inactive with Means’ return. The Falcons are once again not rolling out John Cominsky, Mike Pennel and an injured Jon Bullard against Tampa Bay, leaning heavily on guys like Anthony Rush, Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison instead.

Finally, Josh Andrews is inactive, making Colby Gossett and Drew Dalman logical candidates to back up Atlanta’s guards.

Falcons inactives

RB Wayne Gallman

DL John Cominksy

OL Josh Andrews

OLB James Vaughters

DL Mike Pennel

DL Jonathan Bullard