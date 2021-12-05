Falcons - Buccaneers Week 13 open thread

The Falcons play the Buccaneers very soon, and if there’s any justice and goodness left in this world, Atlanta will surprise Tampa Bay at home and make Tom Brady sad. I know I wrote something like that earlier this week, but it’s worth repeating.

We haven’t seen much from the Falcons over the last month-plus to make us think they’re ready to upset the NFC South leader, but we also know divisional games are wacky and the Buccaneers aren’t operating at full strength right now. Hopefully that plus a little Cordarrelle Patterson magic prove to be enough to get the team’s first win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021.

Use this as your open thread for the game, and with all my heart, go Falcons!