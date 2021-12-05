How to watch Falcons - Buccaneers in Week 13

The Falcons just notched their fifth win, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Now they’re back home, hosting a more challenging team.

The Buccaneers are in town today, and they’ll try to widen their already formidable lead over the rest of the NFC South by beating Atlanta. The Falcons, meanwhile, will try to earn their first home win, knock off Tom Brad

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 13

When: Sunday, December 5, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Key Questions: Will the Falcons pull their passing game up enough to challenge the Buccaneers secondary and keep them in this game? Can Atlanta’s secondary take advantage of some recent Tom Brady shakiness and snag a couple of turnovers? Can the Falcons stun this team and win their first game at home o the 2021 season?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (5-6)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

Check out the odds for this week’s games at DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.