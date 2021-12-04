Fantasy football preview: Week 13

FinalizeWeek 13 is here as the Atlanta Falcons are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. You may recall the Falcons and Buccaneers previously playing in Week 2, which resulted in a loss for the Falcons. But today, we’re here to talk about the exciting world of fantasy football and what you can expect from certain Falcons’ players in this rematch.

Every week we’ll be previewing the fantasy matchups and who you may want to consider starting and also benching. Additionally, if you have any fantasy questions you’d like answered, you can submit them every week.

With that, let’s get started.

A favorable matchup for Matt Ryan on Sunday?

It sure is. In Week 2, Matt Ryan finished with 23.3 fantasy points, which was a bounce-back game considering the week prior he had 7.36 points against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is in Atlanta, and every Buccaneers’ loss this season has come on the road, so it’s possible they struggle, right? Tampa has allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season, and they’ll be without two of their safeties due to injury and a suspension.

With that being said, Ryan hasn’t thrown multiple touchdowns in one game since Week 9. Unless you’re incredible desperate, Ryan should remain on waivers or on your bench. Even though it’s a good matchup, Ryan’s fantasy floor is too low as we saw in Weeks 10-11 scoring less than 2.2 points per game.

Keep starting Cordarrelle Patterson

We learned early this year that not only is Cordarrelle Patterson a weapon for the Falcons’ offense, but he’s also matchup proof. After being inactive in Week 11, Patterson returned to the field and has his second-best fantasy day of the year, totaling 28.5 fantasy points and surpassing the 100-yard mark on the ground. If he’s on your roster, you already know to keep him in your lineup.

Russell Gage a low-end receiver?

He might just be. Russell Gage has had back-to-back games of 7+ targets. Ryan doesn’t have a lot of receivers to work with, and Kyle Pitts isn’t being utilized, so Gage has been a beneficiary of that. He’s been picking up more catches and yardage of late.

Going into Sunday, Tampa has allowed the sixth-most receptions to opposing receivers this season, so Gage could be a sneaky play.

What to do with Kyle Pitts?

It’s an ongoing subject, as we discuss it every week. Pitts has shown in two games that he can dominate a matchup. He’s had at least 5+ targets in every game this season except for one. With that being said, he’s only had one touchdown and it came in a different country.

My advice is, if you have a safer option at this point in the season, go with him. But the tight end position remains thin this year and Pitts could be your best option. Tampa has allowed the third-most receptions to opposing tight ends this season, and Pitts should continue to receive a good number of targets.

That about does it for the Week 13 fantasy football preview. As I say every week, when it comes to fantasy football – always go with your gut!