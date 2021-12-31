Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau unlikely to play against Bills

It’s the final day of 2021 and the final day of practice for the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills for the week. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams throughout the week, and on Friday received game designations giving us an idea of which players we can expect to suit up and also be inactive on Sunday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs) DOUBTFUL

LB Dante Fowler Jr. (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Micah Hyde (forearm)

RB Devin Singletary (ankle)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

DT Vernon Butler (illness)

S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Mario Addison (rest)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Stefon Diggs (rest)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons injury report for Friday was rather light, as it includes only two players. Fabian Moreau has missed practice all week with a ribs injury and is unlikely to play against the Bills on Sunday. Moreau was given the “doubtful” designation on Friday, which almost always means the player will not play that weekend. In his place, expect to see Darren Hall or Kendall Sheffield.

Additionally for the Falcons, Dante Fowler Jr. popped up on Friday’s injury report with an illness. What’s important is there was no game designation, so it’s likely that Fowler will still play on Sunday. The Falcons have been hit hard recently by COVID-19, as several players still remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list such as Richie Grant, Tajae Sharpe, Hayden Hurst and a few others. There’s still time for players on the list to technically return, as they need two negative tests prior to Sunday’s game.

The Bills have two players to keep an eye on when inactives are announced on Sunday, receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Both are listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Sanders has missed two-straight practices due to a knee injury, making his availability against the Falcons unlikely.