Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau misses second-straight practice

Thursday is here as the Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare to head on the road and face the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons have had minor injuries lately, but have been hit hard by players being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

TE Lee Smith (rest)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Micah Hyde (forearm)

RB Devin Singletary (ankle)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Mario Addison (rest)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)

NO PARTICIPATION

DT Vernon Butler (illness)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

As mentioned above, the Falcons injury report has thankfully been light lately. Fabain Moreau is the only injury-related player missing from practice, as he missed his second-straight practice on Thursday. If Moreau is unable to practice on Friday, it’s likely he won’t play this weekend against the Bills.

The ongoing pandemic has hit several professional sports teams around the country, with the Falcons presently being no exception. The Falcons’ players on the reserve/COVID-19 list grew to 13 on Thursday, as backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs was the latest players placed on the list.

The current list includes: Jonathan Bullard, Feleipe Franks, Jaylinn Hawkins, Hayden Hurst, Willie Beavers, Tajae Sharpe, DL Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Brandon Copeland, Dorian Etheridge, James Vaughters, Richie Grant and Jason Spriggs.

Looking at the Bills, they had a few downgrades in Thursday’s practice. Running back Taiwan Jones who was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice was a non participant on Thursday. Additionally, receiver Emmanuel Sanders was downgraded from limited to a non-participant on Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor the health of both teams heading into Friday’s final practice of the week, but safe to say the Falcons aren’t in a great spot if this holds.