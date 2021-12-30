Falcons could lose RB coach Des Kitchings to UVA offensive coordinator opening

Des Kitchings brought nearly a decade of experience as a running backs coach to the same role in Atlanta, having spent eight seasons with North Carolina State and one season with South Carolina, and he also spent time as the co-offensive coordinator for NC State in 2019. Given that experience and his work with and proximity to Cordarrelle Patterson during the veteran’s big breakout season for the Falcons, it’s not surprising that teams might be interested in talking to him about new roles.

It appears one of those teams trying to lure him back to the college ranks with a new opportunity is the University of Virginia, which has him on a list of targets for their offensive coordinator opening. It’s not a given that Kitchings will take that gig or that he’s UVA’s top candidate, but there seems to be a real possibility that the team could lose their running backs coach after one season.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Des Kitchings (@ESPNRittenberg reporting he's a potential target as UVA OC) "It's a credit to him and the staff that people are interested. If he's got an opportunity, we'll talk about it at the end of the season. But Des is a fantastic football coach." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 29, 2021

As Smith said, this is a conversation for the end of the season, but it’s something to keep an eye on. The Falcons would obviously love to re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson and will likely retain Mike Davis, but I’d be heavily on the team adding a young running back and weighing whether to keep Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley around. They’ll want a good coach for the younger backs and the veterans alike, and by all accounts, they’ll be losing a good one if Kitchings goes.

We’ll see what happens in the offseason, but if the Falcons have any kind of success on offense in the years to come, Kitchings will likely be the first of several coaches getting long looks from other teams.