Falcons injury report: Jonathan Bullard out vs. Buccaneers

Friday is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their final practices of the week. Over the last few days, we’ve been monitoring the health of several players and on Friday we received injury designations for the upcoming game on Sunday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Deion Jones (shoulder)

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

LB Devin White (quadriceps) QUESTIONABLE

G Ali Marpet (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE

DL William Gholston (wrist)

DT Vita Vea (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) OUT

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder)

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (rest)

The injury report was thankfully rather light for the Falcons, as they only had three players listed. Along the defensive line, Jonathan Bullard will be out as he recovers from an ankle injury which has kept him off the practice field all week. Deion Jones and Kendall Sheffield should be good to go on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

This doesn’t appear on the injury report, but it’s worth noting that linebacker Steven Means has a chance to return on Sunday. Means has been designated to return from injured reserve and is now in a 21-day window where he can practice with the team until he is activated. If the Falcons don’t activate Means before the window closes, Means would remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Per Michael Rothstein of ESPN, Arthur Smith has yet to decide if Means will be activated this weekend.

Looking at the Buccaneers, they had a much larger injury report on Friday. Receiver Jaelon Darden and safety Jordan Whitehead have both been downgraded to out and will not play against the Falcons. This means the Buccaneers will be without two safeties: Mike Edwards, who is suspended and had two pick sixes against Matt Ryan back in September, and now Whitehead, who is injured. Although Jamel Dean, Devin White and Ali Marpet all put in a full practice on Friday, they are questionable to play Sunday.