Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Dec. 3

The Falcons greet the Bucs at home on Sunday, a re-match that will have implications on the NFC South standings and the greater playoff picture. We advise proper girding and a thorough read of the Falcoholinks in advance of this weekend’s game.

Bucs on deck for Week 13

The 8-3 Bucs are still the class of the NFC South, but they’ve struggled a bit over the last few weeks. The 5-6 Falcons are somehow still in the playoff conversation, which adds even more intrigue to Sunday’s tilt.

You can’t fake an NFL football record, so it’s clearly going to be a tough hill to climb at home, as Tampa Bay holds all the advantages on offense against an Atlanta defense that has quietly seemed to get some things in order.

It also helps that one of the Bucs’ top receivers will miss this one.

The Falcons, however, enter this one fairly healthy, with linebacker Deion Jones set to return.

A defensive youth movement

As our Allen Strk writes, the Falcons have been getting some much-needed help during this defensive rebuild/reimagining from its unheralded young players.

Chris Williamson re-signed

Reserve corner Chris Williamson returned to the practice squad after being waived earlier in the week. There were no other transactions ahead of Sunday’s game.

My Cause, My Cleats

This is one of my favorite recent traditions in the NFL, as players get to showcase non-profit organizations that they support via cool lookin’ cleats. We’ve got a full rundown of Atlanta’s participating players and the specific non-profit organizations they’ve chosen to recognize.