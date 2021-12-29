Falcons injury report: CB Fabian Moreau misses Wednesday’s practice with rib injury

It’s the start of Week 17 as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons only had one player pop up on Wednesday’s injury report, although COVID-19 has had a greater impact on the team recently.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Micah Hyde (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)

RB Devin Singletary (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Mario Addison (rest)

DE Jerry Hughes (rest)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

DT Vernon Butler (illness)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

As mentioned above, the Falcons had a rather small injury report on Wednesday. The lone man out due to injury was corner Fabian Moreau who is dealing with a rib injury which we’ll be sure to monitor over the next few days. The biggest blow to the Falcons right now is players absent from practice due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons’ players currently on the list include:

DL Jonathan Bullard

QB Feleipe Franks

S Jaylinn Hawkins

TE Hayden Hurst

OL Willie Beavers

WR Tajae Sharpe

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Tyeler Davison

LB Brandon Copeland

LB Dorian Etheridge

LB James Vaughters

DB Richie Grant

There’s still time for the players mentioned above to return to the team, they will just require two negative tests 24 hours apart. The Falcons have stated that their squad is fully vaccinated.

Looking at the Bills, they had a longer injury report on Wednesday, although their practice was only a walk-through. We’ll also continue to monitor their injury report as the week progresses.