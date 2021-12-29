Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom quietly having terrific season

If we learned one positive thing in 2021, it’s that the Atlanta Falcons are having some young, building blocks on the roster. A.J. Terrell, although snubbed from the Pro Bowl, has put together a dominant 2021 campaign that has seen him allow the fewest yards per catch in the league.

On the offensive side of the ball, Chris Lindstrom has by far been the Falcons’ top offensive lineman, and overall one of the team’s better players. Although Lindstrom also was a Pro Bowl snub, he’s been playing as one of the top overall guards this season. Only two right guards who have played 15 games this season have been responsible for 0 sacks on their team: Kevin Zeitler of the Baltimore Ravens and Lindstrom.

Lindstrom is nearing the end of his third NFL season and has noticeably gotten better each season. Pro Football Focus has backed this up with their offensive grades for Lindstrom: 66.6 (2019), 77.1 (2020) and currently 83.7 (2021). Lindstrom didn’t dominate out of the gate for the Falcons in 2019, as he suffered from a broken foot in his first career NFL game and was then placed on injured reserve, but he’s been healthy and steadily improving since then.

Enter 2020, Lindstrom began working out with former Falcons’ right guard Kynan Forney who has worked with several current NFL offensive lineman via F65 Performance training.

“You know, that right guard spot is near and dear to my heart,” Forney told The Falcoholic. “I told Chris that whatever I can do to get him to that all-star game, I’ll do it. Lindstrom’s very strong, very solid in his technique and a very humble kid. He’s very willing to learn. He’s very willing to take direction and take coaching. He loves to grind, let’s just say that. Also, he didn’t get tired at all during the workout. He was ready for his reps, he was working both left and right sides. I like to do both sides just in case, you never know what can happen. I was just trying to show him a few tricks to help him progress.”

Lindstrom then went on to finish with the second-most right guard snaps in the NFL in a very good 2020. He really took a step forward this season, as he’s currently PFF’s 3rd overall right guard, only behind Zack Martin and Shaq Mason.

The stats back up what the eyes are seeing. Lindstrom has significantly outperformed the other members of the Falcons’ offensive line and continues to be a building block for this ever-changing roster, one the Falcons will want to lock up sooner than later.