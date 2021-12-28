Falcons depth chart: Week 17

Week 17 is here, and usually this is the final week of the regular season. Not this year though, as the NFL has moved to a 17-game format for the first time in league history. With the start of a new week, we have an updated look at the Atlanta Falcons’ depth chart, which has some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

The most notable offensive change is the removal of wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stepping up into the WR2 role is Christian Blake who has 28 career catches, though for all intents and purposes I’d expect Olamide Zaccheaus to be starting.

On defense, there are far more changes to the depth chart. Brandon Copeland, Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and James Vaughters have all recently been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and thusly removed from the depth chart. Darren Bates, however, has returned to the depth chart following his activation from injured reserve.

It’s possible that the names above will be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday’s game, and we’ll continue to monitor their absences throughout the week.