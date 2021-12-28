Falcons depth chart: Week 17

Week 17 is here, and usually this is the final week of the regular season. Not this year though, as the NFL has moved to a 17-game format for the first time in league history. With the start of a new week, we have an updated look at the Atlanta Falcons’ depth chart, which has some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
WR: Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates
OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Thomas Morstead
LS: Josh Harris
H: Thomas Morstead
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
The most notable offensive change is the removal of wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stepping up into the WR2 role is Christian Blake who has 28 career catches, though for all intents and purposes I’d expect Olamide Zaccheaus to be starting.
On defense, there are far more changes to the depth chart. Brandon Copeland, Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and James Vaughters have all recently been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and thusly removed from the depth chart. Darren Bates, however, has returned to the depth chart following his activation from injured reserve.
It’s possible that the names above will be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday’s game, and we’ll continue to monitor their absences throughout the week.
