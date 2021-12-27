Falcons vs. Lions: Who was the MVP for Atlanta?

Many fans are going to bemoan the Falcons winning narrowly at home against a 2 win Lions team. The Lions, however, have played tough lately and upset the much better Arizona Cardinals just last week.

This win isn’t going to inspire fans, but it still moves Atlanta to 7 wins on the year. Here are some of the key guys who helped make it happen.

Foye Oluokun

On top of leading the team in tackles with 14 and registering a tackle for a loss, Foye closed out the game in clutch style by intercepting Lions QB Tim Boyle late in the game as they were driving in the last seconds of the game to try and score the go ahead TD.

With 39 seconds left and the Lions on the Atlanta 9 with 1st and goal, Oluokun stepped in front of the pass intended for Kalif Raymond and put the game away.

Kyle Pitts

He was only targeted 6 times, but he delivered on every reception. The rookie tight end finished with 6 receptions for 102 yards and a ridiculous 17.0 average per reception. His beautiful 35-yard sideline catch is a reminder that he’s more than just a tight end.

He also passed Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a tight end in Falcons history - as a rookie. He still has a chance to break the all-time rookie TE yardage record with 2 games left as well.

Younghoe Koo

We often take it for granted, but the difference in this game can be attributed to the two long field goals from this incredibly reliable kicker. Koo came on and punched in a 53 yarder and a 48 yarder and without his reliable leg, this team is likely looking at a 6-9 record right now.

Matt Ryan

The day started off poorly with Ryan sacked 3 times in the first 5 snaps of the game. The veteran QB settled in and finished with a solid stat line, going 18/24 (75%) for 215 yards with 1 touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 115.8.

