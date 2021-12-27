Falcoholic Podcast: Enjoying Kyle Pitts’ performance in the win against the Lions

Some way, some how, the Falcons have managed to get to 7 wins with one of the thinnest rosters in the league and with their top wide receiver out for most of the season.

Yes, this 4 point win came against a 2-win Lions team without Jared Goff at QB. Yes, it was the first win in Atlanta for 2021. Yes, it could have been a disaster. Yet it still goes down as a W, and that counts for something.

We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

Why Kyle Pitts record breaking rookie year is truly impressive and why 2022 could be an incredible season from him

Matt Ryan’s solid overall game

The frustrating offensive line

The Falcons defense making Tim Boyle look good for 95% of the game

The incredibly reliable and important Younghoe Koo

So much more

