Falcoholic Podcast: Enjoying Kyle Pitts’ performance in the win against the Lions

Some way, some how, the Falcons have managed to get to 7 wins with one of the thinnest rosters in the league and with their top wide receiver out for most of the season.
Yes, this 4 point win came against a 2-win Lions team without Jared Goff at QB. Yes, it was the first win in Atlanta for 2021. Yes, it could have been a disaster. Yet it still goes down as a W, and that counts for something.
We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:
- Why Kyle Pitts record breaking rookie year is truly impressive and why 2022 could be an incredible season from him
- Matt Ryan’s solid overall game
- The frustrating offensive line
- The Falcons defense making Tim Boyle look good for 95% of the game
- The incredibly reliable and important Younghoe Koo
- So much more
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
