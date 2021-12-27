 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Falcoholic Podcast: Enjoying Kyle Pitts’ performance in the win against the Lions

Pitts had a big day, and it helped catapult the Falcons to victory.

By David J Walker
/ new
Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Some way, some how, the Falcons have managed to get to 7 wins with one of the thinnest rosters in the league and with their top wide receiver out for most of the season.

Yes, this 4 point win came against a 2-win Lions team without Jared Goff at QB. Yes, it was the first win in Atlanta for 2021. Yes, it could have been a disaster. Yet it still goes down as a W, and that counts for something.

We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

  • Why Kyle Pitts record breaking rookie year is truly impressive and why 2022 could be an incredible season from him
  • Matt Ryan’s solid overall game
  • The frustrating offensive line
  • The Falcons defense making Tim Boyle look good for 95% of the game
  • The incredibly reliable and important Younghoe Koo
  • So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | iHeart

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...