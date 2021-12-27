Falcons open as 2-touchdown underdogs on the road against the Bills

The 7-8 Atlanta Falcons closed out their home season on Sunday with a 20-16 win over the 2-12-1 Detroit Lions — a game that the Falcons nearly let slip into the loss column. There were some last-minute frayed nerves, but nevertheless, the Falcons sealed it against one of the worst teams in the NFL and we got to enjoy our Sunday afternoons.

They now take that show on the road to take on the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, where DraftKings Sportsbook has them as 14-point underdogs in the opening line. The 9-6 Bills just handled the New England Patriots on the road, and currently enjoy a razor-thin lead atop their division. They desperately need a win over Atlanta to keep their divisional hopes alive.

The Falcons have played like a night-and-day team on the road, notching six of their seven wins on enemy turf, but they’ve also been abysmal against teams with a .500-or-better record. We’ll see which one of those

They can shake that narrative by strolling into Buffalo and stealing a win.