Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Dec. 27

It’s victory Monday after Christmas weekend. I’d say that’s a swell start to the week. Read on for Falcoholinks to kick off your morning.

Falcons - Lions recap

The Falcons avoided disaster yet again, thwarting a late-game comeback attempt by the Lions to net their first win at home in 2021. That’s pretty hard to believe on its own, but this season has been full of idiosyncracies only a Falcons fan could tolerate.

What’s also pretty hard to believe is that Atlanta is still mathematically in the playoff picture, just as gravity is still technically a theory and not a proven fact.

With the win, Atlanta cuts into the sizeable margin that Detroit holds over them in the all-time series history.

Kyle Pitts in rarefied air

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts’ lack of touchdowns belie just the level of season that he’s having. With his 102 yards on Sunday he officially surpassed Jeremy Shockey’s modern-day record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

The only remaining record book domino to fall is Mike Ditka’s 1,076 yards — and Pitts can eclipse that total with 128 receiving yards over the season’s final two games.

The Falcoholic Live Postgame Show

The gang from The Falcoholic Live Postgame got together to discuss the Falcons’ 20-16 victory over the Lions. If you happened to miss the live show: shame on you. We’re nice folks around here, so we’ve got the whole replay up and available for viewing.