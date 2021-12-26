Falcons - Lions inactives: Tajae Sharpe out; Tyeler Davison and Jared Goff on COVID-19/Reserve List

Falcons fans were watching one player’s health all week and it was not any player on Atlanta’s roster. The suddenly stout Detroit Lions looked like a surprisingly difficult opponent thanks, in part, to quarterback Jared Goff falling into a bit of a rhythm.

Then Goff got COVID. His backup is Tim Boyle, who can most politely be described as far from a household name in the NFL. If Boyle played, his inexperience changes Sunday’s game significantly.

Goff went on the COVID list earlier this week. He remains there on Sunday (meaning he does not make the inactives list). It is officially Tim Boyle time.

#DETvsATL inactives presented by Henry Ford Health System pic.twitter.com/YYIJd3xVXk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 26, 2021

A few notable names on that inactives list, such as D’Andre Swify. Detroit’s offense may have trouble moving the ball enough to make Sunday’s game competitive.

For the Falcons, the one surprise is defensive tackle Tyeler Davison was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list concurrent to the inactives list. Marlon Davidson went on the same list just a few days prior. Atlanta may be short a few defensive linemen, but neither were having good years. Davison is theoretically a run stuffer who has struggled to stuff the run.

The official inactives for the Falcons:

WR Tajae Sharp

QB Josh Rosen

DL John Cominsky

OL Josh Andrews

This is terrible news for John Cominsky. The project defensive lineman is still inactive in his third year (typically the “jump” year) even with multiple linemen out. He is almost certainly gone in the offseason.

Also notable is the Falcons are passing on backup quarterback Rosen thanks to Feleipe Franks’ versatility. He is additionally almost certainly gone in the offseason.