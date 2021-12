It’s nearly time for us to watch the Falcons again. You may not be feeling great about that after the loss to the 49ers, but hopefully their home game against Detroit will at least be more competitive and interesting than last Sunday’s debacle.

Atlanta will need to slow the Lions ground game and probably run the ball effectively themselves to win, and a better effort would be extremely welcome. Use this as your open thread for the game, if you would.

Go Falcons!