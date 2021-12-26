How to watch Falcons - Lions in Week 16

Today’s the day we’ve waited for all year: Falcons vs. Lions. Wait, no, that can’t be right.

Regardless, the game is here, with the Falcons wearing throwbacks and trying to get their first win at home. Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch the game, and go Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions, Week 16

When: Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: The Falcons are favored by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the Falcons stop a productive Detroit Lions rushing attack? Can they, in turn, take advantage of a so-so Detroit run defense and get Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson rolling again? Will the Falcons finally get their first home win?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (6-8)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: Win @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: Loss @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

