How to watch Falcons - Lions in Week 16

Today’s the day we’ve waited for all year: Falcons vs. Lions. Wait, no, that can’t be right.
Regardless, the game is here, with the Falcons wearing throwbacks and trying to get their first win at home. Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch the game, and go Falcons!
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions, Week 16
When: Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale
Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences
Radio: 92.9 The Game
Odds: The Falcons are favored by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Key Questions: Will the Falcons stop a productive Detroit Lions rushing attack? Can they, in turn, take advantage of a so-so Detroit run defense and get Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson rolling again? Will the Falcons finally get their first home win?
2021 Falcons regular season schedule (6-8)
Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Win @ New York Giants
Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team
Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,
Week 6: BYE WEEK
Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24
Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31
Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7
Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14
Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18
Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28
Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5
Week 14: Win @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12
Week 15: Loss @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19
Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26
Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3
Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9
