 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Falcons activate Daren Bates from IR, add speedy WR Marvin Hall from practice squad for Lions game

Atlanta will need Hall with Tajae Sharpe out, and Bates will chip in on special teams.

By Dave Choate
/ new
NFL: DEC 30 Falcons at Buccaneers Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Falcons never stop making movies, even for major holidays. Christmas is no exception.

The team announced today that Daren Bates has been activated from injured reserve, bringing a key special teamer back into the fold. In addition, speedy receiver and familiar face Marvin Hall will be up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Bates was signed to help out on special teams, and he’ll return to that role now that he has been activated. Falcons special teams has become one of the team’s few true strengths as the weeks have gone by, but Bates is an extremely capable tackler and a well-respected veteran. It’ll be great to have him back.

Hall used to be a quality reserve and deep threat for the Falcons, and the team brought him back into the fold earlier this year on the practice squad to help bolster their receiver depth. With Tajae Sharpe set to miss this game and Calvin Ridley not returning this week (or possibly at all this season), Hall should have a role on Sunday, and I’m hopeful he’ll catch a bomb from Matt Ryan for old time’s sake.

We’ll hope both Falcons can be helpful in a winning effort against the Lions tomorrow.

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...