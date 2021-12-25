Falcons activate Daren Bates from IR, add speedy WR Marvin Hall from practice squad for Lions game

The Falcons never stop making movies, even for major holidays. Christmas is no exception.

The team announced today that Daren Bates has been activated from injured reserve, bringing a key special teamer back into the fold. In addition, speedy receiver and familiar face Marvin Hall will be up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

We have activated Daren Bates from the IR and elevated Marvin Hall (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday’s game. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 25, 2021

Bates was signed to help out on special teams, and he’ll return to that role now that he has been activated. Falcons special teams has become one of the team’s few true strengths as the weeks have gone by, but Bates is an extremely capable tackler and a well-respected veteran. It’ll be great to have him back.

Hall used to be a quality reserve and deep threat for the Falcons, and the team brought him back into the fold earlier this year on the practice squad to help bolster their receiver depth. With Tajae Sharpe set to miss this game and Calvin Ridley not returning this week (or possibly at all this season), Hall should have a role on Sunday, and I’m hopeful he’ll catch a bomb from Matt Ryan for old time’s sake.

We’ll hope both Falcons can be helpful in a winning effort against the Lions tomorrow.