What gifts do you hope the Falcons bring in 2022?

It would be fair to say the Falcons weren’t exactly generous with us in 2021. We’re all hoping this thing is pointing in the right direction over the long haul thanks to new management, but a tumultuous and cap-strapped offseason gave way to a season that has featured some fun moments and a very welcome win over the Saints mixed in with some rough losses and a sense that there’s considerable work ahead for this team to truly contend again.

All that said, 2022 will hopefully be a brighter year for all of us, the Falcons included. With the holiday today, you may not have a ton of time to think about the team—that’s maybe a blessing in and of itself—but let’s talk about the gifts you’d like to receive from your favorite football team in the year ahead.

Me? I’d like to have a team that makes the playoffs, as unrealistic as that may seem right now, and one that has a functional offensive line and a quality pass rush. I don’t ask for much.

Share what you’d most like to get from the Falcons next year if you have a spare moment today, and I hope you all have a great holiday!