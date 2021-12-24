Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe unlikely to play vs. Lions

Merry Christmas Eve, everyone! The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions both held their final practices of the week on Friday, giving us the best outlook on who we may see active and inactive on Sunday. Injury designations for this weekend’s game have been handed out, and the Falcons are likely to be without one of their receiving options.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Deion Jones (illness)

DT Tyeler Davison (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Avery Williams (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) DOUBTFUL

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

OL Jonah Jackson (back) QUESTIONABLE

DL Michael Brockers (knee) QUESTIONABLE

LB Julian Okwara (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Amani Oruwariye (thumb) OUT

LB Josh Woods (neck) OUT

The Falcons only had one name in question to play on Sunday, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe has missed practice all week due to a foot injury and is doubtful to play. When a player is listed as doubtful to play, they almost always miss that weekend’s game, so I would expect Sharpe to be inactive against the Lions. The other name to watch for Sunday’s game is return specialist Avery Williams, who popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury. Williams has been practicing on a limited-basis and has no designation for Sunday, making it likely that he will be available to play.

Looking at the Lions, they’ll be without Amani Oruwariye and Josh Woods on Sunday. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff is “very unlikely” to play against the Falcons as he remains on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Tim Boyle will likely step in for the Lions at quarterback on Sunday.