Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve, so before you get eggnog drunk and fight your brother-in-law, gas up on some Falcoholinks ahead of the holiday.

Lions on deck for Sunday

Two bad teams — one notably worse than the other — face off on Sunday. The 2-11-1 Detroit Lions come into Atlanta take on the 6-8 Falcons, a game with no real narratives other than draft positioning.

The Lions’ offense is pretty bad, and Atlanta enters this one as 5.5-point favorites. We predict they’ll come away with a win, as well — albeit a narrow one. Thursday’s injury report revealed no real surprises for the Falcons, but they will be without defensive lineman Marlon Davidson who recently hit the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Where did it go wrong?

This season has been full of bummer moments for the Atlanta Falcons, but where did things go awry in their crushing loss against San Francisco? Our latest roundtable conversation discussed specific moments in that game where things went sideways for the Falcons.

Charting the 2020 and 2021 offenses

Falcoholic EIC Dave Choate dug into the stats to see just how the 2021 iteration of the Atlanta offense compares to the Dirk Koetter-led mess of 2020.

Week 16 picks and predictions

We’ve got our pick for the Falcons-Lions tilt, but what about the rest of the games around the league? COVID last wreaked havoc on the last couple of weeks of play, so anything really is possible in Week 16.

MOOOOOCKS

Our Kevin Knight dropped his latest mock draft, one that sees the Falcons investing heavily on the trenches in the opening rounds.