Falcons place DL Marlon Davidson on COVID-19/Reserve List

The Falcons drafted Marlon Davidson the round after standout corner AJ Terrell back in the 2020 NFL Draft. The defenders started their careers in opposite paths. Terrell may be the league’s best young corner, quickly establishing himself as an impact player in his rookie season before turning things up even more in 2021.

Davidson, on the other hand, never really worked into a starting role in his rookie year. He missed some time due to a positive COVID test and missed the Detroit Lions game. Despite an even less-talented defensive line in 2021, Davidson still had trouble finding a role, inactive one week then again missing the Detroit Lions due to a positive COVID test.

That’s right, he’s on it yet again.

We have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2021

We will always have Davidson’s awesome pick-six against Tom Brady, but this is another setback for a player struggling to gain his footing on a very bad defensive line.

Tom Brady hits Marlon Davidson on the checkdown for 6️⃣

pic.twitter.com/DhXy4SUVT7 — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

Davidson will miss at least one game, however, it is unclear that the Falcons intended to make Davidson active against Detroit. His snap percentages were shrinking despite that interception. He may be running out of chances with the Falcons.