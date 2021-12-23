Falcons injury report: Avery Williams limited in Thursday’s practice

We’re moving along in Week 16 as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to dawn their throwbacks while hosting the Detroit Lions. The Falcons have yet to win a game at home this year and this is by far their most favorable matchup in Atlanta.

Wednesday was the first practice of the week for both teams and we received a first-look at where they stand health wise. On Thursday, we received some updates, which can be viewed below.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Deion Jones (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Avery Williams (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tajae Sharpe (foot)

DT Tyeler Davison (illness)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

TE Lee Smith (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

WR Josh Reynolds (thigh)

WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder)

OL Jonah Jackson (back)

DL Michael Brockers (knee)

LB Julian Okwara (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Amani Oruwariye (thumb)

LB Josh Woods (neck)

There were some updates for the Falcons’ injury report on Thursday. Avery Williams, who has served as the team’s primary return specialist, popped up with a groin injury which caused him to be limited in practice. We’ll definitely keep an eye on that one heading into Friday’s final practice of the week.

Chris Lindstrom returned to the team on Thursday following a personal matter which kept him away from practice on Wednesday.

Some news not listed on the injury report is that defensive lineman Marlon Davidson has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson missed the Falcons’ Week 15 game due to what was labeled a non-COVID-19 illness, but we have no further information about that matter at this time. Per league rules, fully vaccinated players may return if they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and test negative twice.

On the Lions end, there was only one change to their injury report. Linebacker Julian Okwara was upgraded from a non-participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday. Everything else remained the same as Wednesday’s injury report.