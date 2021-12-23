Falcoholinks: What can we expect from the Falcons vs. the Lions this week?

The Detroit Lions went into last week’s matchup against the red-hot Arizona Cardinals with a 1-11-1 record and the odds heavily stacked against them. Yet they came out the other side of it with a 30-12 win.

Any given Sunday, right? Or Thursday. Or Monday. Or Saturday. Or even Tuesday, I guess, with COVID still running rampant in the country and the NFL.

There are a lot of factors that may have helped the Lions pull off that win over the Cardinals. One could simply be that the team’s hitting its stride late in the season. They were able to shake off the potential of a zero-win season after a victory over the Vikings, which likely was a big load off of players’ and coaches’ minds. Arizona could have gone into that one thinking there was no possible way the lowly Lions could sneak past them, and looking past any team in the NFL is a recipe for disaster.

But what matters for the Falcons is how the Lions will perform this week. Normally, I’d feel pretty confident with the Lions coming to Atlanta, but the Falcons have won exactly zero games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year. The Falcons are favored, but not by much.

What are you expecting from Falcons vs. Lions? Weigh in below in the comments.

