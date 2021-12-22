Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris selected to Pro Bowl

It’s been a wild season to say the least. The Atlanta Falcons are under a new regime which has the team at 6-8 with a slim chance at making the playoffs. Regardless, there’s been a few bright spots on the team this year which have performed well enough to deserve national recognition.

On Wednesday, the NFL officially revealed the Pro Bowl rosters for the game being played in 2022. The Falcons had two selections this year: tight end Kyle Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris. Both are first time selections and very deserving of the honor.

Kyle Pitts, who was selected with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was voted as the top tight end in the NFC. Heading into Week 16, Pitts currently has 58 catches for 847 yards and one touchdown. Pitts is closing in on Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving record which has stood for 60 years. Pitts will need 230 receiving yards over the next three games to break that record.

The other first time selection for the Falcons is long snapper Josh Harris. Harris is a seasoned veteran who has served as long snapper in Atlanta since 2012. Pro Football Focus currently has Harris ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the NFL. Harris spoke with The Falcoholic this past March, where she shared his goals.

“My goal every year is to do my job as best as I can,” Harris told The Falcoholic. “That starts with how I prepare in the offseason, how I carry myself during the season, and ultimately how I perform on game day. I learned this from Matt Bryant a long time ago that ranking plays is a terrible idea because they all count the same. Whether it’s the first extra point in the first quarter or the game-winning field goal at the end, they all count and they all matter.”

As always, there’s some snubs again this year for the Falcons. The most notable in my opinion are cornerback A.J. Terrell and guard Chris Lindstrom. Terrell has been a true lock down corner for the Falcons this year, allowing a league-low 6.5 yards per catch and 150 yards in coverage through 13 games. Lindstrom has been a standout on a struggling offensive line and is one of two guards in the NFL to play 14 games this season and allow 0 sacks. It’s possible both can find their way into the Pro Bowl at a later date as alternates, but it’s a true shame to see both players not get the recognition they deserve. Cordarrelle Patterson is also a notable snub.

Just got off a plane — Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts and LS Josh Harris named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.



Alternates:



Cordarrelle Patterson (1st as returner, 5th as RB).



Younghoe Koo (2nd at K)



Keith Smith (2nd at FB)



Grady Jarrett (4th at DT)



A.J. Terrell (4th at CB) — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 23, 2021

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, 2022. Congrats to both Pitts and Harris, who have rightfully been selected to the Pro Bowl!