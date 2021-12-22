Falcons injury report: WR Tajae Sharpe, 3 others did not practice Wednesday

It’s the start of a new practice week for the Atlanta Falcons as they prepare to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Falcons still have a very slim chance to make the playoffs, while the Lions have already been officially eliminated from the postseason. On Wednesday, we received a first look at the health status of both teams to start the week.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tajae Sharpe (foot)

LB Deion Jones (illness)

DT Tyeler Davison (illness)

RG Chris Lindstrom (personal matter)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

WR Josh Reynolds (thigh)

WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder)

OL Jonah Jackson (back)

DL Michael Brockers (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Julian Okwara (ankle)

CB Amani Oruwariye (thumb)

LB Josh Woods (neck)

The Falcons were without four players on Wednesday. Tajae Sharpe is dealing with a foot injury and has been labeled day-to-day by head coach Arthur Smith. Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison both have non-COVID-19 illnesses and should be back soon. Additionally, Chris Lindstrom missed practice due to a personal matter.

Looking at the Lions, the most notable piece of news to monitor over the next few days is the possible return of running back D’Andre Swift. Swift has missed the Lions’ last three games with a shoulder injury but was able to participate today in limited fashion. Something else to monitor is the availability of quarterback Jared Goff who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear who would step into Goff’s role if he’s unable to rejoin the team by Sunday.