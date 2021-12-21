Falcons worked out six players Tuesday, including veteran RB Lamar Miller

The Falcons made several roster and practice squad moves on Tuesday, including adding wide receiver Chad Hansen to the practice squad. While Hansen was the only addition, the team reportedly worked out a few players whose names you might know.

The most familiar will probably be Lamar Miller, who piled up over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns from 2014 to 2018. Miller is 30 now and hasn’t gotten into a regular season game since 2020, but even cursory interest in Miller and pass catching back C.J. Prosise is interesting given their seemingly healthy backfield.

Falcons worked out Lamar Miller, C.J. Prosise, Jordan Brailford, Duke Ejiofor, Chad Hansen (signed), Isaiah Zuber — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 21, 2021

In addition to Miller and Prosise, the Falcons took a look at 26-year-old outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor, who had a sack, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections in 12 games as a backup in Houston. Four of the six players the Falcons worked out spent time with the Texans, which tells me somebody at Flowery Branch was watching old Houston games for fun, which is in turn a very disturbing thought.

This is just an interesting note for the moment, and given that we’re so close to the end of the season, I doubt we’ll see Miller or Prosise joining the team. As the team figures out its needs for next year, though, every workout probably is worth filing away in some dusty corner of your mind.