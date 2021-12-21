Falcons depth chart: Week 16

Week 16 is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Detroit Lions. Although the playoff talk came to an abrupt end following a loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, it’s a new week as the team prepares for their next matchup. The Falcons have yet to win a game in Atlanta this year as they look to defeat a two-win Detroit team. On Tuesday, the team released their updated depth chart which has a few changes.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

Not a lot of changes were made to this week’s depth chart, as you’d expect. As noted, safety Erik Harris was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is no longer on the depth chart. In his place is Jaylinn Hawkins, with Shawn Williams backing him up at safety after being signed to the active roster. Williams received about 10 snaps this past Sunday.

Additionally, it seems the quarterback depth is back to a toss up. For several weeks Josh Rosen was listed as the clear backup while Feliepe Franks was third string. Rosen however has been a healthy scratch over the last two games and now the backup spot is listed equally between the two.