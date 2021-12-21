Falcoholinks: Atlanta Falcons news, links, and open thread for Dec. 21, 2021

Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!

That’s obviously a quote from Jim Mora’s legendary rant about the improbability of his team reaching the postseason, but it also applies to how I feel about the Falcons at this point of the season, and particularly after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s OK with me if the Falcons miss the postseason, and honestly, I’d prefer it at this point. It’s fine if you disagree with me on that. I just see this offensive line struggling to fend off even the slightest bit of pressure, and I want Matt Ryan to survive to play another season. I also think 17 games will be about all of the Falcons football I want to see this season. Let’s just get through this year, figure out where we’re drafting, and hope for some growth and improvement this offseason.

So for today’s open thread, let’s talk about what our hopes and expectations are for the offseason. What would you like to see from the front office? What positions do they need to address, and how? What kind of improvements do you need to see from the coaching staff over the last few weeks of the season to feel confident about this team’s ability to be competitive next season?

Thanks for reading, and weigh in with your thoughts on what the ideal Falcons offseason would look like in the comments.