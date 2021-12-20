Monday football open thread

Thanks to COVID-19-related shuffling, there are two NFL games today. You can use this as your open thread for both.

First up, the Browns and Raiders square off at 5 p.m., a time I would love to see more primetime games start because I’ve become very old. After that, your regularly scheduled Monday Night Football Game between the Bears and Vikings will be happening, with the Vikings looking to up their playoff odds while the Bears look to play spoiler. If Chicago does upset the apple cart for Minnesota, it will put Chicago at 5-9 and Minnesota at 6-8 and potentially lead to more movement in the 2022 NFL Draft order down the line.

Watch ‘em both here and enjoy!