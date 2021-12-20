Falcons vs. 49ers: Who was the MVP of the game for Atlanta?

Yes, the Falcons loss to the 49ers 31-13. Yes, the small hope we had for the playoffs is mostly gone. Yes, it was an incredibly ugly game at times. None of that changes the fact that several Falcons did what they could in this game and we’re gonna acknowledge some of them here. Vote for who stood out the most to you.

Russell Gage

It seems like Gage needs passes to be really difficult for him to catch them. It’s a good thing he had quite a few in this game. Never mind the drop of the pass that hit his hands, as everything else that came his way was pretty much caught. He pulled in 8 catches on 11 targets for 91 yards and a gorgeous touchdown catch. Gage has really come on as of late and he’s finally reminding us why we were optimistic for his 2021 season.

Kyle Pitts

Just one word comes to mind when thinking of Pitts: explosive. Every time he touches the ball he seems to turn it into a big gain. He was targeted 7 times and while he only caught 4 of them, he netted 77 yards for a ridiculous 19.3 average. The highlight was his 49 yard catch and run. This guy is going to be good.

Matt Ryan

Ryan was under siege from the word go. At one point, he had been pressured on nearly 75% of his dropbacks, which is ... not ideal. Even with that, Ryan was mostly on point and had several beautiful deep passes which eased some concern about his ability to throw deep. He finished with 236 yards passing and 1 touchdown, which feels like a small miracle behind the offensive in this game.

Thomas Morstead

Yeah, we’re putting a punter here because special teams matters. We finally have a punter who consistently flips the field and who we can rely on. He only punted twice, but averaged almost 50 yards per punt and he’s been a great signing since the day he came in.

