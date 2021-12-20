Falcoholic Podcast: Atlanta’s faint playoff hopes may finally be dead

For those who complained that we spoke about the playoffs too much, that’s probably going to change now. After getting beat 31-13 in San Francisco, the Falcons official playoff chances dropped to 2%. So, while they’re not mathematically out of it, they are out of it for all intents and purposes.

We talk about the game and the dashed playoff hopes on the latest postgame podcast with Evan and me. Topics discussed:

The Falcons offensive offense and how the poor play of Jaylen Mayfield in particular stood out

Matt Ryan’s relatively good game considering how often he was pressured

Kyle Pitts potential and why he could be in for a massive breakout in 2022

The frustrating day for Cordarelle Patterson, who had his worst game of the year

The defense is bad

Appreciating the value of our special teams

So much more

